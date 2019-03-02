

CTV Winnipeg





Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for the City of Winnipeg, with a period of very cold wind chill expected.

Temperatures could reach -40 to -45 C with the wind chill overnight Saturday and into Sunday morning.

Environment Canada says to watch for cold related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.

Be sure to cover up as frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.

Do not leave your pets outside for extended periods of time; if it’s too cold for you it’s too cold for them, said Environment Canada.

To report severe weather, send an email to MBstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #MBStorm.