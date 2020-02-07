WINNIPEG -- Environment Canada announced an extreme cold warning for parts of southern Manitoba on Friday.

The alert has been issued for the areas of: Arborg, Hecla, Fisher River, Gypsumville, Ashern, Brandon, Neepawa, Carberry, Treherne, Dauphin, Russel, Roblin, Winnipegosis, Killarney, Pilot Mound, Manitou, Minnedosa, Riding Mountain National Park, Ste. Rose, McCreary, Alonsa, and Gladstone.

According to Environment Canada, this means people should expect very cold wind chills.

“Temperatures between -30 and -35 and moderate winds will produce wind chills of minus 40 or colder this morning,” its website said, noting wind chills will moderate as the morning progresses.

More information on how the cold impacts health can be found online.