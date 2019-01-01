

Beth MacDonell, CTV News





An extreme cold warning across most of Manitoba has lifted and that has some ready to hit the trails.

But not everyone is celebrating thanks to a lack of snow.

It was quiet on New Year’s Day on the snowmobile trails at Birds Hill Provincial Park.

Despite evidence of tracks, Snowmobilers of Manitoba (SNOMAN) said it’s not open, and 85 per cent of trails in the province remain closed.

"Basically the trails are operating on minimal snow in southern Manitoba and we are desperately needing more snow," said president Alan Butler.

Butler said if a trail is closed it means it hasn't been groomed or checked for hazards such as fallen trees and may be missing signage.

He said snowmobilers need 15 more centimetres of snow to get out on the trails.

Meanwhile, cross country skiers are gliding better on the trails in 2019 after some reported terrible conditions because of a lack of snow in December.

“It's very important to me. Cross country skiing, I live for, and I’d rather do this than go to Mexico," said Tom Slymkevich.

Environment and Climate Change Canada told CTV Winnipeg 28 centimetres worth of snow fell in December in Winnipeg, about the average for this time of year.

Meteorologist Sara Hoffman said four days with temperatures above zero caused some melting, and the snow that fell was dry and fluffy.

She said without a lot of moisture, the snow pack was not maintained for activities such as skiing and snowmobiling.

The snow situation is looking to stay positive for cross country skiers.

Although above zero temperatures are in the forecast, it said there still enough snow on the ground to sustain trails.

“We were able to open up trails and other locations are telling me their trails are open too so we're happy,” said executive director Karin McSherry,

Environment and Climate Change Canada said other than a few small dustings, no significant snowfall is expected for upcoming week.

Snoman said typically snowmobile trails open the first week of January.