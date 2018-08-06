Featured
Extreme heat expected to hit Southern Manitoba
Ahmar Khan, CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, August 6, 2018 10:37AM CST
Despite not being on the receiving end of a national heat warning, Southern Manitoba could join the rest of the country in experiencing the heat wave starting Tuesday.
Environment Canada is issuing a Special Weather Alert for most of Southern Manitoba which is expected to last nearly a week.
In Winnipeg, temperatures are expected to rise to the low 30’s, but with humidity playing a factor temperatures could rise to the mid and high 30’s during the day.
Overnight won’t be much of a relief for Manitobans with lows hovering in the mid to upper teens.
Environment Canada will continue to update their alerts and forecasts. (https://weather.gc.ca/warnings/index_e.html?prov=mb)