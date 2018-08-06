

Ahmar Khan, CTV Winnipeg





Despite not being on the receiving end of a national heat warning, Southern Manitoba could join the rest of the country in experiencing the heat wave starting Tuesday.

Environment Canada is issuing a Special Weather Alert for most of Southern Manitoba which is expected to last nearly a week.

In Winnipeg, temperatures are expected to rise to the low 30’s, but with humidity playing a factor temperatures could rise to the mid and high 30’s during the day.

Overnight won’t be much of a relief for Manitobans with lows hovering in the mid to upper teens.

Environment Canada will continue to update their alerts and forecasts. (https://weather.gc.ca/warnings/index_e.html?prov=mb)