Extreme weather prompts Manitoba school closures, bus cancellations
Due to extreme weather conditions some school divisions across Manitoba are closed for Thursday, January 16, 2020.
Brandon School Division
Buses will not be operating outside the city.
All schools are open, parental discretion where travel is required.
Rolling River School Division
All Schools are closed
Southwest Horizon School Division
All schools are closed
Turtle Mountain School Division
All schools are closed
Swan Valley School Division
Buses will not be operating
All Schools are open
Lord Selkirk School Division
Classes cancelled for students, staff expected to report.
Interlake School Division
All schools are closed
Red River Valley School Division
All school closed, staff expected to report.
Sergeant Tommy Prince School
School closed