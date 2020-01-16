Due to extreme weather conditions some school divisions across Manitoba are closed for Thursday, January 16, 2020.

Brandon School Division

Buses will not be operating outside the city.

All schools are open, parental discretion where travel is required.

Rolling River School Division

All Schools are closed

Southwest Horizon School Division

All schools are closed

Turtle Mountain School Division

All schools are closed

Swan Valley School Division

Buses will not be operating

All Schools are open

Lord Selkirk School Division

Classes cancelled for students, staff expected to report.

Interlake School Division

All schools are closed

Red River Valley School Division

All school closed, staff expected to report.

Sergeant Tommy Prince School

School closed