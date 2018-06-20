Featured
Fake gold jewelry being sold in Kenora area: OPP
Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact the Kenora OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (807) 548-5534. (File image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, June 20, 2018 9:02AM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, June 20, 2018 9:50AM CST
Fake gold jewelry is being fraudulently sold as real in the Kenora area, according to the Ontario Provincial Police.
Officers said people driving in a small grey hatchback have tried to sell fake gold jewelry stamped with “18K” to Kenora residents. These individuals are telling residents they are trying to get back to Montreal.
A local jeweler has validated these gold items as fake.
Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact the Kenora OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (807) 548-5534. To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you can also be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.