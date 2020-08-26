WINNIPEG -- The City of Winnipeg announced that it has cancelled its fall giveaway weekend to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The city’s giveaway weekends allow Winnipeggers to get rid of unwanted items by putting them out on the curb and marking them as ‘free.’

The fall giveaway weekend was scheduled for Sept. 12 and 13. The city did not provide an alternate date for the event.

Back in April, CTV News reported the city cancelled its spring curbside giveaway, also due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the time, Jay Shaw, the city’s assistant chief of emergency management, said the city doesn’t want to risk people putting out items that aren’t cleaned properly.

“We don’t want to encourage, at this point, a giveaway weekend where individuals could be taking in materials that potentially are unclean,” he said.