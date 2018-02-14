

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police said a call of a break and enter that turned out to be unfounded led them to seize weapons from an Ellice Avenue apartment building.

Police said they were called to the 600 block of Ellice at about 4:45 a.m. Tuesday, and arrived to find a suspect alleged to be wearing a balaclava and facemask and carrying weapons.

Officers seized a “heavily reduced sawed-off .22 calibre rifle,” as well as ammunition and a large hunting knife.

Winnipeg resident Jesse James Daher, 25, is charged with multiple weapons offenses and faces charges for failing to comply with court conditions.

Police said the suspect also had five other outstanding arrest warrants and remains in custody.