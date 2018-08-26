

Ahmar Khan, CTV Winnipeg





Dozens of people gathered in Winnipeg's North End on Saturday to honour missing and murdered indigenous women and girls.

The event called ‘No Stone Unturned’ started a decade ago after 21-year-old Claudette Osborne-Tyo disappeared leaving her family searching for answers.

For her family, it's been ten years of hardships with many questions unanswered of where she may be.

"It's really hard, you really live day by day. You wonder if when your doorbell rings, if that's the police coming to your door or your sister ringing the doorbell to come home," said Bernadette Smith, sister of Osborne-Tyo.

Claudette was last seen July 25, 2008 when she used a payphone at Selkirk Avenue and King Street.

Following her disappearance, her family said they struggled to understand how to cope.

"We didn't know what to do, where to go, how to find support to help us search, to make a poster to even get a media release out there," said Smith.

Eventually the family rallied together despite their pain and sense of loss to hold a concert. All the money raised from the event would be a reward fund.

The tiny event grew in spades, year over year and a decade later ‘No Stone Unturned’ is a day dedicated to honouring all of the missing and murdered indigenous women and girls missing across Canada.

Many in the crowd attending the event share a common story, much like that of Bernice and Wilfred Catcheway who drove an hour and a half to attend the event.

Their daughter, Jennifer, was last seen 10 years ago and the family has spent countless hours and money to look for her.

"We're a family and we've all suffered a great loss by losing a loved one and we're here for one another today. Its one day we can just be here for another," said Jennifer's mother, Bernice Catcheway.

The event for those in attendance is a coming together of people suffering similar sorrow and pain and being provided with a chance to heal and honour their loved ones.

"I think she'd be really proud. I think she'd be really honoured. This marks 10 years, 10 years of us not knowing. So we just honour her and love her and we don't her to ever be forgotten," said Smith.

The national inquiry into missing and murdered indigenous women and girls will be returning to Winnipeg in early October.