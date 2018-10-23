Manitoba families are set to get hundreds of dollars in rebates from the federal carbon tax.

For provinces like Manitoba refusing to charge the tax, Ottawa has unveiled a Climate Action Payment Incentive.

A family of four will receive $339 in 2019.

The rest of the tax revenue, $190 million over five years, will be rebated to schools, hospitals, small businesses, universities and Indigenous communities to help offset their costs from the tax.

"The Government of Canada will not keep one cent, " said Manitoba Liberal Minister Jim Carr.

This is the rebate breakdown according to Ottawa:

• $170 for a single adult or the first adult in a couple.

• $85 for the second adult in a couple. Single parents will receive this amount for their first child.

• $42 for each child in the family, starting with the second child for single parents.

As the tax rises the rebates will increase to $801 in 2022.

People living outside Winnipeg will receive an extra 10 per cent.