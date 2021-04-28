WINNIPEG -- Manitoba RCMP is asking for information to help find a missing man from Peguis First Nation.

Mounties said Shane McPherson, 29, who also goes by 'Tapper,' was in contact with friends and family at around 9:30 p.m. on April 27. He has not been seen or heard from since, RCMP said.

McPherson is described as five-foot-seven, weighing 218 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

"Family, friends, and police are very concerned for Shane’s well-being," Mounties said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fisher Branch RCMP at 204-372-8484, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or online.