Family argument leads to stabbing in Norwood area home: Winnipeg police

A woman is in hospital after an argument with a family member led to a stabbing at a home in the Norwood neighbourhood late last week, according to police.

The Winnipeg Police Service said on Jan. 21, around 6:30 p.m., officers were called to a home in the 400 block of Edgewood Street for a report of a stabbing.

Police said responding officers found a suspect trying to flee the area and took them into custody.

A woman in her 40s was found inside the home with serious injuries. She was taken to hospital in unstable condition, but has since been upgraded to stable.

"Investigators determined that two family members became involved in a verbal argument when the victim was assaulted," police said in a news release.

Alexzander Turner has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon. The charges have not been proven in court.

Police said Turner was detained in custody.