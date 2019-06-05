Fatmata Kargbo and her sons Thaduba and Matehbeh are working to turn a safe haven into a home after seeking sanctuary at Crestview Fellowship Church.

"I have heart breaking. I'm really thankful for the church family and people around me and friends,” Fatmata said.

The family was supposed to be deported to Sierra Leone in early April.

Fatmata and her boys came to Winnipeg in 2016 with her then husband on Visitor Visas for a wedding.

Her husband left them about two weeks later, going back to Sierra Leone and divorcing her, she said.

Fatmata says that's when she felt her only option was to stay in Canada.

"I have nowhere to go, nowhere to live,” said Fatmata, adding she applied for refugee status but was denied.

She says she was also turned down when she applied to stay on humanitarian and compassionate grounds.

Fatmata and her sons say they won't be safe in Sierra Leone.

"I'm afraid that I'm going to lose my life," said Thaduba.

The church has hired a lawyer to appeal the deportation. In the meantime, it's installed a shower for the family and a washer and dryer. A small room downstairs serves as a classroom for the boys.

"She is seeking sanctuary and that's something border services will honour, but they don't necessarily have to," said Crestview Fellowship pastor Darrel Guenther.

“They could walk in right now and take them. We were very upfront with them. We want to be honest in what we do."

Fatmata says she had a work permit and a job doing housekeeping. she says her family had an apartment.

"I can't go to my job. My kids can't go outside. Every day they say 'oh mom we want to go outside. We miss our friends,” Fatmata said.

She says she'll do whatever she can to keep her family in Winnipeg, so her kids can have a better life.