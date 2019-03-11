Featured
Family await review of how CFS handled Tina Fontaine
Tina Fontaine's body was found in the Red River in 2014. (File image)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, March 11, 2019 4:21AM CST
Tina Fontaine's great aunt says she hopes a new report from Manitoba's children's advocate will prevent deaths like her niece's.
Thelma Favel, who raised Tina Fontiane, says nothing will ever bring the teenager back but the report could save other children's lives.
The 15-year-old left her home on the Sagkeeng First Nation to reconnect with her birth mother in Winnipeg in June 2014, but was found dead in the Red River that August.
The highly anticipated document from Manitoba Advocate for Children and Youth Daphne Penrose will be released Tuesday.