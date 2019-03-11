

The Canadian Press





Tina Fontaine's great aunt says she hopes a new report from Manitoba's children's advocate will prevent deaths like her niece's.

Thelma Favel, who raised Tina Fontiane, says nothing will ever bring the teenager back but the report could save other children's lives.

Government says review of how CFS system handled Tina Fontaine will be released

The 15-year-old left her home on the Sagkeeng First Nation to reconnect with her birth mother in Winnipeg in June 2014, but was found dead in the Red River that August.

The highly anticipated document from Manitoba Advocate for Children and Youth Daphne Penrose will be released Tuesday.