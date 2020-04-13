WINNIPEG -- What started out as a routine nature walk for a family from Flin Flon, Man. turned into almost two weeks of panic when their dog ran away.

Brenda-Lee Smalley was walking the family’s dog, Sadie, near Douglas Lake, Sask. on March 29, when the dog decided to make a break for it, running into the forest.

After searching for an hour, Smalley called her husband, Jamie Smalley, to bring his quad to search the area. After hours of looking, Smalley had to call it quits, only catching a quick glimpse of Sadie once.

COMMUNITY SUPPORT

The Smalley family continued to search for Sadie for several days without any luck.

Feeling frustrated, the family created a Facebook page asking people to help search and to keep an eye out for the disappearing dog.

Soon after the page’s creation, members in nearby communities started posting Sadie sightings.

“The support was amazing,” said Jamie Smalley. “We had friends, family and strangers we’ve never met and probably never will, helping out looking for her.”

Search efforts were made, but snow storms and nightfall ended them all before finding Sadie.

Fearing Sadie encountered a wolf, coyote or succumbed to the frigid temperatures, doubt creeped into the minds of the Smalley family.

A REUNION

Sadie had been missing for ten days when a Good Samaritan finally saw her in the community of Denare Beach, Sask., around 13 kilometres away from where she originally got lost.

After a bit of coaxing, the passerby managed to get the pooch into her car.

A short drive later and the Smalley family had their dog back.

“It was definitely emotional,” said Smalley. “She was as happy to see us as we were to see her.”

After surviving days of seasonally colder than average weather and several snow storms, Sadie returned nearly unscathed. The vet said Sadie was slightly under weight, and had some frostbite on her paws and nose, but will make a full recovery.

Jamie Smalley said since Sadie’s return, she has been sleeping lots and is receiving many cuddles.

“It was kind of a miracle we didn’t expect to happen, but we’ll definitely take it right now,” said Smalley.

He gives this advice to people who lose their pets, “Never give up on your pets, if you lose your pets, never give up on them.”