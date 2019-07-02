Friends and family of an Indigenous woman murdered by a Winnipeg man she met through an online dating website faced her killer in court during a sentencing hearing Tuesday.

Bretty Overby, 32, admitted to killing 21-year-old Christine Wood in the basement of his Burrows Avenue home in August 2016 and burying her body in a farmer’s field east of Dugald, Man.

A jury found him guilty of second-degree murder in May.

Prosecutors told Justice Chris Martin that Overby should have to serve 17 years of his mandatory life sentence before he becomes eligible for parole.

Melinda Wood told court through a victim impact statement read by the Crown she can’t believe how her daughter was brutally murdered.

Defence lawyers have yet to make their submissions for sentencing.

The minimum penalty for second-degree murder is life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years and a maximum of 25 years.