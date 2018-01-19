Family of the man killed while building a transmission line for Manitoba Hydro has identified their loved one as 22-year-old Todd Maytwayashing.

Preston Swan said his brother grew up on Lake Manitoba First Nation and had worked for Forbes Brothers for three years. Swan said his brother really enjoyed playing hockey and baseball and he liked to travel. He last saw him during the Christmas break.

“He was willing to get the job done no matter what it took,” said Swan.

Maytwayashing died in hospital following a workplace accident at a marshalling yard near the Limestone generating station on the lower Nelson River. RCMP said he was securing metal sheets on a flatbed truck when two of the 15-foot sheets moved in his direction and struck him. He died in hospital.

Manitoba Workplace Safety and Health is collaborating with the RCMP and has also initiated an independent investigation under the Workplace Safety and Health Act and Regulations.

Swan said the company has reached out to his family and they are thankful for that.

Chief of Lake Manitoba First Nation Cornell McLean said Maytwayashing’s death is a huge loss for the community.

“Everyone is in shock,” said McLean.

“We’re going to let the investigation into what happened carry out before we can make any assumptions or conclusions as to what happened to my brother,” said Swan.

With files from Canadian Press