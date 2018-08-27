Twenty-four families are without a home following a massive fire early Sunday morning at a large apartment complex in Southdale.

Flames shot from the roof of the burning buildings in the 1000 block of Beaverhill Boulevard as people escaped the inferno.

There are more than 150 suites in the apartment complex, but only two attached buildings were affected.

Some families lost everything in the fire.

"It was all black smoke,” said Leanne Nacionales, who escaped the fire with her fiancé Anthony La-Forrest and their six children. “I could only see my feet. I was screaming for Anthony where he was and he kept yelling ‘run downstairs.’"

Nacionales, La-Forrest and three of their six children, including one-month-old Nori, returned Monday to their now gutted apartment block.

The family lived on the third floor and said while they're fortunate to be here, they didn't have insurance and all their belongings were destroyed.

"If you look at the unit up there is no roof, everything collapsed and that could've been us,” said La-Forrest. “So it could've been a very devastating disaster.”

Crews with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service encountered heavy smoke and huge flames when they responded at around 6 a.m.

Everyone made it out safe.

Nacionales's 10-year-old daughter Chloe heard a fire alarm going off, smelled smoke and woke up the rest of her family

"We had to run down the stairs,” said Chloe. “It was terrifying."

“It was very hard to see our home going down.”

One of the tenants, Rav Sangha had pulled and activated the building's fire alarm system and started banging on people's doors.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said smoke alarms in people's individual suites aren't tied in to that system, aren't as sensitive and may not have immediately gone off based on witness accounts that they first saw the fire on the exterior of the building.

The apartment buildings aren't equipped with sprinkler systems, a feature WFPS assistant chief Mark Reshaur said isn’t required under the Manitoba Building Code because of when the structures were built.

"Not all apartments have to have a sprinkler system,” said Reshaur. “It depends on the size of the building, the height of the building and the type of construction of the building."

Still, after seeing the damage done in the fire, one woman who lives in a neighbouring building spoke of fears about the safety of her apartment.

"Because they're older buildings and they can flare up much faster,” said Vicki Tod. “I'm concerned. I'm very concerned."

All the third floor suites in the two buildings which are attached to each other have been destroyed. The second and first floors also sustained interior damage.

It's possible residents may be able to salvage some of their belongings, but no one will be allowed back inside until a structural assessment takes place.

The cause and origin of the fire is still under investigation.

No damage estimate is available.