A 12-year-old Winnipeg girl is looking for the public’s help after she says she was hit by a flying piece of metal on her way home from school.

Jordyn Snyder said two vehicles collided while she was standing at the southeast corner of Mount Royal Road and Ness Avenue Thursday afternoon around 4:30 p.m.

“It kind of looked like an explosion, but without all the fire,” said Snyder.

CTV News observed several pieces of debris at the corner Monday, but Snyder’s mother, Shannon Folk said Manitoba Public Insurance doesn't have a record of the crash.

The family hopes to prove the collision took place so the 12-year-old can the help she needs.

Folk says her daughter can't be left alone for the next two weeks because doctors told her she may have a moderate concussion.

"I couldn't control what emotions I was feeling. At night I started crying and my mom asked me what was wrong and I kept saying I don't know," said Snyder.

Folk said she's trying to submit an MPI claim to help cover home care services and physio treatments, but needs proof the collision took place to receive the benefits.

MPI tells CTV News there are some benefits Snyder is eligible to receive, but there are additional benefits that can only be provided if the actual collision is confirmed. For proof, MPI said it needs evidence such as the licence plate numbers or names of drivers.

"If those people are out there and they know they did this, I don't want anything to happen to them. I just want them to provide the information to make sure she's cared for," said Folk.

The family hopes witnesses come forward with pictures or video of the red SUV and beige car Snyder saw collide Thursday to offer as proof to MPI.

MPI said Snyder is already getting some benefits including physio, and it will look at the claim carefully.

The City of Winnipeg said its Traffic Management Centre does not have a camera at this location.