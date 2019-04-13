

CTV Winnipeg





A family of five has been displaced from their home and a firefighter suffered a minor injury following a fire in a three-story, single-family home in the 400 block of Furby St.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) says it responded to reports of the blaze around 4 a.m. Saturday.

The WFPS says once on scene, crews began an offensive approach to battle heavy smoke and flames but were forced to adapt a defensive strategy to protect neighbouring homes as conditions deteriorated. Once conditions improved, officers were able to move back inside and get the fire under control around 5:38 a.m. The home suffered fire, smoke and water damage.

The WFPS says the five people living in the home had already evacuated when crews arrived. The WFPS also evacuated one neighbouring home as a precaution.

A Winnipeg Transit bus provided temporary shelter on scene for all evacuees. The City’s Emergency Social Services team has stepped in to help the family of five displaced from their home.

The firefighter injured in the blaze was not taken to hospital.

Firefighters also rescued a cat and reunited it with the family.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.