The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs is holding a press conference Tuesday afternoon with the family of a three month old baby who died Monday morning.

The organization says the baby was in a foster home when it died.

The Winnipeg Police Service says its child abuse unit is investigating, and can confirm it was a child in care.

AMC said the mother of the baby, and the child’s family, say they want to share their story, and concerns over the death of their loved one.

