WINNIPEG -- It’s been just over four months since the killing of a 40-year-old man near Russell, Man. With no arrests made, the family says they may have to wait another nine months before getting any more details – and they say that's too long to wait for justice.

On Aug. 14, RCMP said a 40-year-old man was assaulted on Highway 16 near the Russell Airport. He was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.

Georgina Swain told CTV News it was her younger brother, Matthew, who was killed in what she called a “brutal assault” by multiple people.

“I want justice for my brother,” Swain said. “He would give you the shirt off his back. You needed money, he would give it to you. You were hungry, he would feed you.”

Swaine said Matthew has left behind a four-year-old daughter.

“His little girl was his world – that was his baby girl,” Swain said.

Swain’s spouse Kris Johnson said the family has been waiting months for updates on Matthew’s death, but have been left in the dark.

“(RCMP) can’t tell us anything. They can’t tell us details, they can’t tell us who the suspects are. The only thing they say is they have suspects – they have evidence, and now they are just waiting on a medical examiner’s office,” Johnson said.

He said the family has been in touch with the medical examiner’s office and was told it could be another nine months before they are able to get to Matthew’s case.

RCMP told CTV News the homicide investigation is ongoing and was not able to provide any updates

It was Matthew’s birthday on Thursday, Swain said. He would have turned 41-years-old.

To remember him, his family and friends held a candlelight vigil in Russell, Man., with a drum ceremony and a slide show.

“We just had a little get together to remember Matthew. Say happy birthday to him and just to let them know that we're still digging,” Johnson said.

He said the family still doesn’t know how exactly Matthew died.

“It’s ridiculous. Waiting a year – these guys are walking around having their own birthdays while Mathew is in the ground,” Johnson said. “We just want justice for Matthew and his little girl, and we want to know why it’s taking so long.”

Johnson said they have been in contact with RCMP and victim services, but have been told there is not much the family can do.