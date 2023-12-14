Family of missing Winnipeg man holding news conference

The family of a missing 81-year-old Winnipeg man is holding a news conference on Thursday to provide an update on the search for him.

The family of Earl Moberg is expected to speak at 3 p.m. at Bunn’s Creek Memorial Park.

Moberg, 81, was last seen in the River East area on Dec. 12 at around 6 p.m. He was the subject of a silver alert from the Winnipeg Police Service, which is issued when a vulnerable adult is reported missing.

He is five-foot-seven, with a medium build and has short white hair and a white beard. He was wearing a dark blue or green parka.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.