WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Family of missing Winnipeg man holding news conference

    Earl Moberg, 81, was last seen on Dec. 12, 2023 (WPS Handout) Earl Moberg, 81, was last seen on Dec. 12, 2023 (WPS Handout)

    The family of a missing 81-year-old Winnipeg man is holding a news conference on Thursday to provide an update on the search for him.

    The family of Earl Moberg is expected to speak at 3 p.m. at Bunn’s Creek Memorial Park.

    Moberg, 81, was last seen in the River East area on Dec. 12 at around 6 p.m. He was the subject of a silver alert from the Winnipeg Police Service, which is issued when a vulnerable adult is reported missing.

    He is five-foot-seven, with a medium build and has short white hair and a white beard. He was wearing a dark blue or green parka.

    Anyone with information is asked to call police.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    'They need a little time-out': MPs brace for end of House sitting

    As members of Parliament are bracing for the end of the House of Commons sitting—on time despite persisting Conservative delay tactics—Government House Leader Karina Gould says she thinks Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's party needs 'a little time-out.'

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News