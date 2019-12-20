WINNIPEG -- After asking for the public’s help, the family of Hunter Haze Smith-Straight received a large donation to purchase a headstone.

Three-year-old Hunter died after being stabbed multiple times in early November.

Daniel Jensen, who was in an on-again-off-again relationship with Hunter’s mother, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Unable to afford a headstone, Hunter’s family started a GoFundMe page to raise funds.

When Matthew From, the owner of Everlasting Memorial, saw the fundraiser, he pledged a donation of $5000.

“Saw the GoFundMe page and wanted to help out,” From said.

“It’s a way to tell hunters story. It was short, but we can do quite a few things for $5000.”

A design hasn’t been chosen, but From said the family can incorporate anything from a picture of Hunter, to an etching of his favourite cartoon character.

Bianca Smith, Hunter’s aunt, said the family plans to lay the headstone on Hunter’s birthday, June 4.

-With files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick