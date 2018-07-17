A Winnipeg woman has been in the hospital for the last three months and her family wants answers about what put her there.

The woman was found downtown near the University of Winnipeg back in April.

The family said she was assaulted, but Winnipeg police can't confirm the attack happened.

While how she got there is a mystery, Renee Green, a 38-year-old mother and traditional singer and drummer remains in a hospital recovering from two brain surgeries.

Family say she can barely speak, let alone remember how she got so badly hurt.

“She can't talk much, she can't really understand the words. I even asked her can you count, sometimes, can you count to 20, no,” said a family spokesperson who did not want to be identified, citing personal safety reasons around the incident.

The spokesperson said seeing Green in hospital after the incident has her convinced there's no way she did this to herself.

“You could tell she was trying to block off whatever was happening to her, the bruises were extensive on her arms and her hands and her face was unrecognizable,” she said.

The Winnipeg Police Service says it received a report about Green in the area of Portage Avenue and Balmoral Street around 1 a.m. on April 23.

Almost three months later, investigators still don't know how she suffered such traumatic injuries, but confirm she was brought to hospital by police officers.

Shortly after the incident, they made an appeal to the public for information, but say nothing substantial came forward. Another appeal was made Friday.

Police say video from the entire area has been viewed with negative results.

"We know that area is populated especially at 1 o’clock in the morning still so were hoping someone does recall some events or some events if the incident didn't happen there," said Const. Tammy Skrabek.

Family said they put up these posters in an effort to generate tips.

They said it’s an agonizing search for answer. They believe someone dangerous is still out there, and the fact police are not calling this an assault has been overwhelming.

“I think it’s put our case to a lower level.”

“I can understand the families of the murdered and missing and you're not being heard and you're just trying to find the best way you know how.”

The family spokesperson said there is a lot of fear around this incident because they just don't know what happened.