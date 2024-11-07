Family says Canadian government not recognizing fallen veteran

Remembrance Day is just around the corner; however, one Manitoba family says their fallen veteran isn't being remembered - at least not by the Canadian government.

Now the family is looking for that to change.

Jim McMullin’s family has a long history with the Canadian military. His father served, he served, as did his older brother Marcellus.

"He called me and said ‘Jim, I'm being posted overseas. We're forming up a platoon in Quebec,’" Jim said.

Marcellus was deployed to Germany during the Cold War where he was tragically killed in a car crash in 1957.

"They just said he went off the road and was killed,” Jim said.

Marcellus was recognized with a military funeral and buried overseas, so the family assumed his name would also be included in one of Canada’s Books of Remembrance in Ottawa.

These books list the names of more than 120,000 Canadians who have given their lives in service of our country.

But Marcellus' name isn't there.

"For some reason or another, they've taken the position that unless you died on active duty, meaning actually in uniform, you didn't get included in the books,” said Dan MacMullin, Marcellus’ nephew.

The family says nearly 500 other soldiers are similarly left out of the book.

"They're completely forgotten by Canada,” Jim said.

“And every time I try and force the issue, I run into a blank wall, a brick wall."

"I believe the ones that did die of a car accident or medical difficulties should also be recognized,” said Mike Thayer, present of the Royal Canadian Legion, St. James Branch #4.

Thayer says while there are differences in combat versus non-combat-related deaths, the way they died shouldn't prevent soldiers from being honoured.

"They should be. They served their country. Why not?” he said.

Despite years of effort, Marcellus' name is still absent from the book.

"At the end of the day, a summer student in three days sitting down with a pen and paper and putting the 491 names in the book would correct the situation,” Dan said.

A spokesperson from the Department of National Defence tells CTV News they are working with the Department of Veterans Affairs to respond to our questions about the matter.