A mother and her two sons are seeking sanctuary in Crestview Fellowship Church over fears that deportation to Sierra Leone will lead to harm.

The mother, whose name is Fatmata, came to Winnipeg in 2016 with her husband and two boys on visitor visas for a wedding. Crestview’s pastor Darrel Guenther told CTV News Fatmata’s husband left the family in Canada and returned to Sierra Leone.

“She is a female and her rights in Sierra Leone are diminished because of that. Her husband is wealthy and influential which makes that even worse,” Guenther said.

“He has since divorced her and remarried, sold the possessions she had, so she has nothing to go back to.”

Guenther said Fatmata was left with limited money to access legal services, but the church has since hired a lawyer to appeal the deportation. Guenther said she feels she doesn’t have any choice but to stay and is fearful for her safety and that of her children if she is forced to return.

The family was supposed to be sent back to Sierra Leone on Aril 11 and has been living in the church since then.

When asked about the family’s case, Immigration Citizenship and Refugees Canada said it couldn’t comment on specific cases due to privacy reasons.

Guenther told CTV News the church has been upfront with Immigration Canada and Border Services about the family seeking sanctuary in the church.

“We want to be honest in what we do so we told them right off the hop that Fatmata and her boys were here and were safe,” Guenther said.

Members of the church have installed a shower, as well as a washer and dryer to make the space livable for the family. Guenther went on to say they expect the appeal process to take between eight and twelve months, and told CTV News a teacher is working with the boys so they can keep up with some of their education while living at the church.