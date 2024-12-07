Family, store employee evacuated by Winnipeg police in Friday morning fire

Five people, including a family of four, were evacuated by police and treated for smoke inhalation after a fire in the 400 block of Burrows Avenue Friday morning.

Police said around 6:10 a.m., officers saw flames and heavy smoke coming from a multi-use building.

Knowing people were trapped inside, police breached the door and alerted multiple residents they say were unaware of the fire. They were safely evacuated. The residents, along with attending officers, were treated on scene and didn’t need further medical attention.

The fire was brought under control and no other injuries were reported.

The cause is under investigation.