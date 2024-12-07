WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Family, store employee evacuated by Winnipeg police in Friday morning fire

    Police
    Share

    Five people, including a family of four, were evacuated by police and treated for smoke inhalation after a fire in the 400 block of Burrows Avenue Friday morning.

    Police said around 6:10 a.m., officers saw flames and heavy smoke coming from a multi-use building.

    Knowing people were trapped inside, police breached the door and alerted multiple residents they say were unaware of the fire. They were safely evacuated. The residents, along with attending officers, were treated on scene and didn’t need further medical attention.

    The fire was brought under control and no other injuries were reported.

    The cause is under investigation.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News