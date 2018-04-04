

CTV Winnipeg





One of Canada’s most famous UFO encounters is being commemorated in coin form – and it happened in Manitoba.

The Royal Canadian Mint has created a limited edition $20 coin that captures the Falcon Lake incident.

“The Royal Canadian Mint is known for having polar bears and maple leaves and beautiful natural settings on coins, but we also do a lot of coins that reflect Canada’s culture. And some of our best Canadian stories are actually supernatural stories,” said Allison Crawford, a spokesperson for the Mint.

“We wanted to share that story with the rest of the country.”

The Falcon Lake incident is said to have happened on May 20 1967, when Stefan Michalak saw several silver objects flying in the sky at Manitoba’s Whiteshell Provincial Park.

Michalak, an avid rock collecter, was looking for new specimens by Falcon lake.

According to Chris Rutkowski, who wrote about the encounter in the book “When They Appeared,” one of the silver objects landed near Michalak and he decided to sketch it on a piece of paper.

Michalak touched the object, which burned his glove, then it shot back into the sky. Rutkowski said the object poured hot gas on Michalak, set his clothes on fire and burned him.

RCMP, the Canadian Forces and U.S. officials all investigated the incident, but none determined what happened.

“It’s an interesting case, because you have physical evidence as well as the witness’ story,” Rutkowski said

The coin’s value is $20, but it is being sold for $129.95. It’s made from pure silver, is one ounce in weight and comes with a blacklight that when shone reveals the yellowish blast that burned Michalak.

Only 4,000 coins will be produced.

With files from CTVNews.ca writer Graham Slaughter.