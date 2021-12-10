Fans cheer on Bombers in Hamilton ahead of Grey Cup game

WINNIPEG -

As the Winnipeg Blue Bombers prepare to defend their Grey Cup title this weekend, some fans have followed the team to Hamilton to cheer them on.

There is an added sense of emotion for fans at this year’s Grey Cup.

"I cried, I cried because we missed something big, we missed something we’ve been doing for years and thank God we’re back," one fan told CTV News. "This is my 52nd grey cup. I’m 80. I hang out with all these young guys. I have a ball.”

For many, the Grey Cup’s return means getting back to long-standing traditions, and for others it’s starting new ones.

And for CFL fans who’ve made Grey Cup week an annual trip, it’s a chance to catch up with old friends.

“We have a great time and have a lot of fun, see a lot of people and met a lot of good friends over the years. Some of my best friends were made at Grey Cups," another fan said

Manitobans have landed in Hamilton in droves hoping to witness a Bombers Grey Cup repeat on Sunday.

Bombers fans are in Hamilton ready to cheer on their team at the Grey Cup on Sunday. Source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News

However, Hamiltonians are hoping the Tiger Cats will avenge their 2019 loss from the comfort of home.

“We are honestly going to crush the Bombers on Sunday. They will not know what hit them when they come in our stadium," a fan of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats said.

The game begins at 5 p.m. on Sunday.