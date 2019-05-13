

CTV Winnipeg





The union representing Winnipeg Transit workers is taking a one-day legal job action on Tuesday, in which drivers will not be enforcing payment.

A news release from the Amalgamated Transit Union 1505, which represents 1400 workers in Winnipeg and Brandon, says drivers will not be telling riders they have to pay fare when they get on the bus and payment won’t be enforced.

The union said it doesn’t want to engage in job action that will disrupt service.

“We’ve been without a contract since January of this year and our members want the city to get serious and treat our members with respect,'' said the union’s president Aleem Chaudhary in a news release.

“The City seems inclined to drag out this process as long as possible and quite frankly our members aren’t willing to take this any longer. We want to take action without disrupting service for the thousands of Winnipegers who rely on the service of our members.”

In April, over 98 per cent of voting members rejected a contract offer from the City of Winnipeg, that was presented to the union on March 21.

The current collective agreement between the city and the union expired on Jan. 12.

“We believe that we can play a vital role in expanding our transit system for our growing City and we want transit riders in Winnipeg to know that the ATU is on their side,” said Chaudhary.

Union members and supporters are giving out flyers on Monday to inform people of this job action, and says it will inform the public of any job actions in the future.