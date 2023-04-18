Fargo flood could be among worst in city's history

Fargo, North Dakota is on track to have one the top 10 worst floods in its history.

The Red River is rising and is expected to peak Sunday or Monday, which is affecting how people move between Fargo and Moorhead.

Nicholas Kedrowski said the bridge he uses to get to work is just barely above water.

"I travel this way because it's the easiest to get to my work and I've watched it climb every single day going to and from work," said Kedrowski.

With those rising waters, he expects the bridge to be closed soon.

"Usually at this point, this whole area would be closed. Trees lined up on the bridge and flood (waters) just basically all the way up to the houses."

The National Weather Service says North Dakota's flooding began later than its neighbouring state of Minnesota.

"They have had the most snow. They have had the most snow water, the most number of blizzards. They were hammered," said Jim Kaiser, a warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

As more water races in, Fargo has closed one road and raised a flood wall.

"It looks like we have certainty that we will probably reach a top 15 flood and depending on what we eventually crest at and any moisture we receive in the meantime, we might get to a top 10 at this point," said Nathan Boerboom, a division engineer with the City of Fargo.

Boerboom and Fargo mayor, Dr. Tim Mahoney, are monitoring the situation closely.

"So what we're trying to decide over the next week is how far is it going to continue to rise. Thirty-three (feet) is a very doable flood, we can manage that very well," said Mahoney.

At this point in time Mahoney said the flood protections are working.

"You'll feel very little effects of this flood. Some bridges will be shut down. We'll have some interference with commerce throughout the city."

Fargo residents Michael and Danae Moran say they are confident that the flood protection efforts will work and the city won't see a repeat of the 2009 flood, when water levels rose to 40.8 feet.

"I think Fargo learned a lot from those years," said Michael.

The National Weather Service says the water Fargo is dealing with right now on the Red River will lower as it leaves the city over the next few weeks, adding the water will likely make its way to Winnipeg in roughly a month's time.

It says it's not concerned the water will create flooding in Manitoba or Winnipeg as water levels will have dropped by the time it heads north.

Water levels in Fargo are expected to rise another 10 feet in the coming days.