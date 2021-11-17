Farmer hopes opening of the world's largest pea protein plant in Manitoba boosts local demand

WINNIPEG -

A Manitoba farmer is hoping the opening of the world's largest pea protein plant in the province will boost demand and allow more producers to put peas in the ground.

Alex Burgess, a producer based in Minnedosa, started growing peas in 2016. At the time, he said there really wasn't a lot of interest in Manitoba peas, and eventually, the market dropped out from underneath him.

"The demand really hasn't been there in Manitoba," Burgess said.

He said he hopes that changes with Roquette – a French company that has set up shop in Portage la Prairie. The new 200,000-square-foot pea protein processing plant – which Roquette boasts to be the largest in the world – opened on Wednesday.

Burgess said he has been contracting with Roquette since 2020 – which has given him a second chance on peas.

"Since they've come around, it seems to have propped up the demand for yellow peas in Manitoba at least anyway, in supporting the price as well," he said.

He said peas are a low-input crop that doesn't require any nitrogen fertilizer – which can be expensive for farmers. He said peas are a good option for farmers both economically and sustainably.

"I've been talking to producers throughout the province. I know a lot of people, because of the drought this past summer, they're looking to put some peas in the ground just because it's more drought tolerant than some of the other crops out there."

Burgess said he hopes demand will increase as more big processors like Roquette come to Manitoba.

"I hope you have a continued demand at the local level where you're not reliant on international markets. India, for example, imposes tariffs on our peas, and then there is no demand for our peas," he said.

"So I hope it creates a constant local demand and creates a solid base for the price."