

CTV Winnipeg





A collision on Highway 52 in Steinbach has left one man dead.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Highway 52 and Industrial Road at 12:20 p.m. on Friday.

Investigators believe a father and adult son from Kleeford were traveling eastbound and making a left-hand turn onto Industrial Rd. when they were hit by a westbound cement truck.

Police said the father and son were taken to the hospital and that the 20-year-old son later died.

The cement truck driver was not injured in the collision.

Alcohol and speed are not considered factors in the collision and seatbelts were in use at the time, said RCMP.

Steinbach officers and the RCMP Forensic Collision Reconstructionist will be investigating the collision.

The westbound lane will be closed on Highway 52 at Industrial Drive, between Hwy 52 and Acres Drive, for the investigation.