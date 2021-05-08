WINNIPEG -- A man in his 20s is dead after being hit by a car on the Perimeter Highway Friday night, according to Winnipeg police.

Police said emergency crews were called to the Perimeter Highway and St. Mary’s Road around 10:35 p.m. for a collision involving a pedestrian.

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the man stopped his vehicle on the eastbound side of the highway due to a problem with his car. The man then left his vehicle and tried to cross the highway where he was hit by a westbound vehicle.

Westbound traffic on the perimeter was shut down for several hours.