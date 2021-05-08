Advertisement
Fatal collision on Perimeter Highway kills man
Published Saturday, May 8, 2021 10:50AM CST Last Updated Saturday, May 8, 2021 11:13AM CST
WINNIPEG -- A man in his 20s is dead after being hit by a car on the Perimeter Highway Friday night, according to Winnipeg police.
Police said emergency crews were called to the Perimeter Highway and St. Mary’s Road around 10:35 p.m. for a collision involving a pedestrian.
A man in his 20s was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators believe the man stopped his vehicle on the eastbound side of the highway due to a problem with his car. The man then left his vehicle and tried to cross the highway where he was hit by a westbound vehicle.
Westbound traffic on the perimeter was shut down for several hours.