First responders are at a serious collision along a section of the south Perimeter Highway.

At 9:50 a.m. Friday, RCMP tweeted officers are at the intersection of the Perimeter Highway and Brady Road, where a car and a semi collided.

Friday afternoon, it said one person had died in the crash.

The eastbound lanes of the Perimeter Highway at Highway 330 have been closed.

There are no detours in place.

Manitoba Infrastructure notified drivers at 9:30 a.m. that the lanes had been shut down due to a motor vehicle collision.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.