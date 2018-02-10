

CTV Winnipeg





A two-vehicle collision in southern Manitoba has left one person dead.

RCMP said they responded to the collision shortly before 10 p.m. Friday on Provincial Road 244, approximately two kilometres south of Notre Dame de Lourdes.

Officers believe a southbound vehicle being driven by a 17-year-old girl crossed the centre line and struck a northbound semi-truck.

The impact of the collision forced the two vehicles into the ditch.

RCMP said the teen, from the RM of Lorne, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 42-year-old driver of the semi and his passenger, a 46-year-old woman, were not injured.

Alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors in the collision.

RCMP continue to investigate.