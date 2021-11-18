Fatal crash on Manitoba highway took place on 'extremely icy' road: RCMP

WINNIPEG -

One person is dead and three others are hurt following a head-on crash on Highway 8 between two pickup trucks.

The crash took place on Thursday around 7 a.m., in the R.M. of St. Andrews when the road conditions were “extremely icy,” according to the RCMP.

Officers investigated and determined one pickup truck was driving north and the other was travelling south when the collision occurred.

There were three people inside one of the pickup trucks, including a 28-year-old man, the driver of the vehicle, who was taken to the hospital with serious injuries; a 57-year-old man who was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries; and a 51-year-old woman who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 32-year-old man who was driving the other pickup truck was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP officers in Selkirk, a forensic collision reconstructionist and the criminal collision investigation team are investigating.