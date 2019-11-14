WINNIPEG -- A fatal fire in a small rural Manitoba community last weekend was caused by careless cooking, said a spokesperson with the office of the fire commissioner.

Last Saturday, three people died – a man, woman, and 2-year-old girl – in a fire at a mobile home in Plumas, Man., according to RCMP.

Police and emergency crews responded to the fire around 3 p.m. last Friday and found a mobile home up in flames.

Once the fire was extinguished, Mounties and fire crews went into the home and found the bodies of a 36-year-old man, a 28-year-old woman and a 2-year-old girl. They all lived in the home.

Four other kids, who also lived in the mobile home, were found safe at another location.

The fire was investigated with the help of the Manitoba Office of the Fire Commissioner.

In an email to CTV News Thursday, a spokesperson said the office of the fire commissioner has concluded its investigation – which determined the fire was caused by careless cooking, and that there were no working smoking detectors in the home.