Fatal fire on Garden Hill First Nation being investigated: RCMP

WINNIPEG -

A 19-year-old woman has died following a house fire on Garden Hill First Nation on Wednesday.

Island Lake RCMP were called to the fire in the community at around 4:35 p.m. on Wednesday. Mounties said the fire was extinguished by the fire department, and a woman was found dead inside the home.

RCMP said the office of the fire commissioner has been notified and will be attending.

The investigation into the fire continues.