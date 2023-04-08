Fatal fire under investigation: Brandon police

Brandon police are investigating a fatal house fire.

Just before 11 p.m. Thursday night, Brandon Fire and Emergency Services responded to a fire at a home in the 400 block of 10th Street.

Though fire crews were told that all suites had been evacuated, the body of a severely burned man was found in the basement. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Residents told Brandon police the man had been staying in the basement. All other occupants were able to get out safely.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. The Brandon police major crimes unit is investigating.