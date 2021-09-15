Fatal house fire on northwest Manitoba First Nation now a homicide: RCMP

WINNIPEG -

RCMP are investigating the deaths of two people in a house fire in northwest Manitoba as a homicide.

The announcement was made on Wednesday, noting RCMP remain in the community.

Thompson RCMP were called to a fire in Lac Brochet in Northlands Denesuline First Nation at 7 a.m. on Sept. 9.

After the fire was extinguished, officers were able to enter the home, where they found the remains of two people. They were taken to Winnipeg for an autopsy.

The investigation into the deaths continue.

Anyone with information can call the RCMP tip line at 431-489-8551 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

With files from CTV’s Katherine Dow.