Manitoba’s police watchdog said its investigation into a 2017 police shooting that left a 23-year-old man dead concluded the officer’s actions were “justified and unavoidable.”

The man, identified by family to CTV News as Adrian Lacquette, was shot in the early hours of Sept. 13, 2017 after a string of violent incidents.

The Independent Investigations Unit of Manitoba said Thursday that the man was a suspect in a commercial robbery, carjacking and domestic assault, and when officers moved in on him in the area of Powers Street and Alfred Avenue, he pointed a gun at himself, then them.

Two officers with the Winnipeg Police Service tactical team shot him, the IIU said, and it was later discovered the gun Lacquette had been carrying was a replica.

In his report, the IIU’s civilian director Zane Tessler noted he refused drop the weapon when told and demanded police shoot him, and said, “His action of pointing his weapon at a police officer is consistent with a person who wishes to instigate a police shooting to accomplish that purpose,”

The IIU said there will still be an inquest into the death in accordance with The Fatality Inquiries Act.