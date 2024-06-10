Fate of admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki in hands of judge following trial
Warning: This article contains content that may be disturbing to readers. Discretion is advised.
Admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki’s defence lawyers have argued the accused had a history of schizophrenic delusions culminating in “catastrophic circumstances,” while Crown prosecutors say the killings of four vulnerable Indigenous women were driven by Skibicki’s racist views and deviant sexual urges.
After a month-long trial in Manitoba’s Court of King’s Bench, Crown and defence lawyers made their closing arguments Monday.
The 37-year-old accused has admitted to killing four Indigenous women but has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first-degree murder. His lawyers are asking the court to find him not criminally responsible by way of mental disorder.
“Delusions are driving a lot of what he is doing,” Skibicki’s defence lawyer Leonard Tailleur told the court Monday.
The court has heard previously between March and May 2022, Skibicki went to homeless shelters in Winnipeg where he preyed on four Indigenous women: Rebecca Contois, Morgan Harris, Marcedes Myran, and an unidentified woman who Indigenous leaders have named Mashkode Bizhiki'ikwe or Buffalo Woman.
After inviting them back to his apartment, the court was told Skibicki assaulted the women, often sexually, strangled or drowned them, defiled their bodies, and disposed of the remains in garbage bins.
Skibicki’s mental state has been the centre of the case.
Tailleur argued the accused had a long struggle with schizophrenia – pointing to Skibicki’s medical records that reference schizophrenia, along with “delusions” that he had a “direct line to God” and that he was compelled by God to kill the women and defile their bodies.
Tailleur further pointed to the evidence of Dr. Sohom Das, a U.K.-based forensic psychiatrist who testified he believed Skibicki has schizophrenia.
However, Crown prosecutors argued Skibicki was never actually diagnosed with schizophrenia.
“There is no evidence that Jeremy Skibicki was suffering from a mental disorder,” Crown prosecutor Renee Lagimodiere said in her closing submissions.
She pointed to the evidence of court-appointed psychiatrist Dr. Gary Chaimowitz, who testified he didn’t believe Skibicki had schizophrenia or any other major mental health disorder. He told the court Skibicki’s self-described delusions and schizophrenic symptoms were fabrications made after his arrest.
Chaimowitz testified Skibicki’s actions were instead driven by homicidal necrophilia – an arousal or sexual attraction to corpses.
“In addition to demonstrating beyond a reasonable doubt that Jeremy Skibicki killed the four victims with intentional, purposeful racial motivations, he also killed them to fulfil his deviant sexual urges,” Lagimodiere said.
Crown Prosecutor Chris Vanderhooft pointed the court to all the evidence the Crown brought forward during the course of the trial – such as the security video showing Skibicki throwing the remains of three of his victims into garbage bins and dumpsters.
However, much of the Crown’s argument centred on Skibicki’s confession to police during an hour-long video interview, in which he described in graphic detail how he killed the four women, defiled their bodies and disposed of their remains – two of which he dismembered in his bathtub.
“Everything he told police was true,” Vanderhooft argued, describing the evidence against Skibicki as “powerful and overwhelming.”
He argued the killings were planned and deliberate and asked the court to find Skibicki guilty on all four counts of first-degree murder.
In closing, Vanderhooft directed the court to an internet search Skibicki made in the hours after killing, defiling, dismembering and disposing of Myran’s body.
“To answer Mr. Skibicki’s own question when he did a Google search … what is the definition of a serial killer? The answer, Mr. Skibicki, is you.”
Chief Justice Glenn Joyal has reserved his decision. He is expected to deliver his verdict on July 11.
There is a support line available for those impacted by missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and LGBTQ2S+ people: 1-844-413-6649.
The Hope for Wellness Hotline for Indigenous people, with support in Cree, Ojibway, and Inuktitut, is also available 24/7 in Canada at 1-855-242-3310
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Sometimes you need help': Conversations with Canadians who've turned to food banks
'I have about eight dollars,' C.J. Andrews said waiting in line at the food bank as he's done once a month for the past six months. The high cost of rent, groceries, phone and internet bills are dragging Andrews and his girlfriend down, but a basket of food once a month temporarily lifts them up.
Poilievre comes out against capital gains tax change, Liberal plan passes with backing of other parties
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and his party opposed the Liberals' plan to increase Canada's capital gains inclusion rate on Tuesday, in a vote that still passed with the backing of the NDP and Bloc Quebecois.
Deadly crash results in partial rush hour closure of major Toronto highway
The westbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway have reopened after being blocked for several hours during Tuesday’s afternoon rush due to a fatal three-vehicle collision.
'Once in a lifetime': SpaceX visits rural Sask. to retrieve space junk
SpaceX has retrieved several pieces of fallen debris in southern Saskatchewan, months after the space junk first landed in farmers' fields.
Reported birth of rare white buffalo calf in Yellowstone park fulfils Lakota prophecy
The reported birth of a rare white buffalo in Yellowstone National Park fulfils a Lakota prophecy that portends better times, according to members of the American Indian tribe who cautioned that it's also a signal that more must be done to protect the earth and its animals.
Hunter Biden convicted of all 3 felony charges in federal gun trial
Hunter Biden was convicted Tuesday of all three felony charges related to the purchase of a revolver in 2018 when, prosecutors argued, the president's son lied on a mandatory gun-purchase form by saying he was not illegally using or addicted to drugs.
'Cast the gay demons out': Sask. private Christian school director on trial for assault
Three brothers who attended a Saskatoon private Christian School were the first to testify at trial for the school’s former director on Monday.
Manitoba government approves licence alterations for Prairie Green landfill search
The search of Prairie Green landfill for the remains of two Indigenous women who were killed by an admitted serial killer is another step closer Tuesday as the Manitoba government has approved an alteration to the Environment Act licence.
'Nothing a little duct tape won't fix': Bear breaks into northern Ont. woman's car, destroys interior before taking nap
Car break-ins plague Canadians across the country, but instead of worrying about theft, a northern Ontario woman is cleaning up a big mess that she says will not be covered by insurance after a black bear broke into her Honda Civic and took a nap.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Two children remain in hospital following school bus crash near Rockglen
The majority of the students travelling home from Rockglen School on Monday only had to contend with bumps and bruises after their school bus rolled into a ditch, according to the school division.
-
Regina man facing drugs, weapons charges after months long investigation: police
A 51-year-old Regina man is facing numerous drugs and weapons related charged following a months long investigation that ended with a traffic stop and home being searched on Friday night.
-
'Be able to keep our people here': CUPE health care workers in Yorkton asking for wage increases
Union representatives from CUPE 5430 gathered at Yorkton Regional Health Centre on Tuesday to raise awareness about the impact the cost of living has had on health care workers.
Saskatoon
-
'Forced to always be happy': Court hears private Sask. school paddled students for showing negative emotions
More former students of a private Christian school in Saskatoon testified about corporal punishment they received at the hands of the school’s director on Tuesday.
-
Sask. ambulance service asks 'cellphone savers' to curb drive-by calls
Medavie Health Services West wants people in Saskatoon to stop and check in on people who they believe may need medical help before calling 911.
-
'He said that somebody hurt him': Saskatoon police renew calls for help solving historic homicide
Saskatoon police are renewing calls for information that could help solve the historic homicide of Rizalino Cajuguiran.
Edmonton
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Severe thunderstorm warning in Red Deer and west-central Alberta, watch status for Edmonton area
It'll be a beautiful spring day in Edmonton, but it may end on a stormy note.
-
Canadian Energy Centre 'integrating into' Intergovernmental Relations, province says
Change is coming at the Canadian Energy Centre, also known as the United Conservative Party's controversial energy war room.
-
Draisaitl escapes punishment for Barkov hit: TSN
Oilers star Leon Draisaitl was penalized for his hit on Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov halfway through the third period of the Panthers' 4-1 win but, according to TSN, isn't expected to receive more discipline, such as a fine or suspension, for it.
Calgary
-
Canadian Energy Centre 'integrating into' Intergovernmental Relations, province says
Change is coming at the Canadian Energy Centre, also known as the United Conservative Party's controversial energy war room.
-
Missing for 6 years: Calgary police seek Lisa, ask public for help
Calgary police are hoping the public can help as they continue to investigate the disappearance of a woman several years ago.
-
Calgary water main break likely repaired by Thursday, fully operational in a week
The water main break in the Calgary community of Montgomery is expected to be fixed by Thursday so that flushing of the line and water quality testing can proceed, officials told city councillors on Tuesday morning.
Toronto
-
Deadly crash results in partial rush hour closure of major Toronto highway
The westbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway have reopened after being blocked for several hours during Tuesday’s afternoon rush due to a fatal three-vehicle collision.
-
Ontario homeowner fighting back against alleged paving scam arrested
A group of Mississauga homeowners hired a construction company with a reputable name, only to find out that it wasn’t the company they thought – setting into motion a series of bizarre events that ended with the arrest of a homeowner.
-
Man who set woman on fire aboard Toronto bus found not criminally responsible for her death
The man who set a woman on fire at a Toronto transit station two years ago has been found not criminally responsible for her death and will now be detained in a hospital setting.
Ottawa
-
Dangerous levels of lead showing up in Ontario school and daycare drinking water: study
A new study by the Investigative Journalism Bureau at the University of Toronto is shining a light on a persistent issue in schools and daycares across Ontario — lead in the drinking water.
-
WATCH
WATCH Ottawa police seek to identify two suspects who set fire to Merivale area home
Ottawa police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects who were caught on video lighting a fire on the doorstep of a Merivale area home.
-
Montrealer hired as Ottawa's new 'Night Mayor'
The City of Ottawa introduced Mathieu Grondin as the new 'nightlife commissioner' on Tuesday, the individual tasked with helping to shape the city's nightlife and shake off the image as the 'town that fun forgot.'
Montreal
-
'Just tell me this is a dead end': N.Y. woman frustrated by investigation after car stolen at Montreal airport
A New York woman is questioning if she'll ever fly out of Montreal again after her car was stolen from the airport parking lot and she says police aren't doing much to help her find it.
-
Montreal will build 200K more housing units, several tramways by 2050: Plante
Montrealers should expect to see 200,000 more housing units and several tramways by 2050, according to a new vision for the city unveiled by Mayor Valerie Plante.
-
'She was the random victim': Son speaks out after mom's fatal stabbing in Laval
A man has come forward to talk about his mother who was killed in what appears to be a random attack in Laval.
Atlantic
-
Two dead in N.B. river at Gibson Falls: RCMP
Police in New Brunswick are investigating an incident at a popular swimming hole.
-
Halifax police identify witness who reportedly helped homicide victim
Police in Halifax say they are searching for a motorcycle driver who helped a homicide victim earlier this year.
-
High chance of thunderstorms with showers for parts of the Maritimes Wednesday
Conditions are favourable for some thunderstorms to develop with pop-up showers for parts of the Maritimes Wednesday.
Vancouver
-
B.C. has jurisdiction in intimate image case even though video was made out of province: tribunal
A man was able to seek recourse under B.C.'s Intimate Images Protection Act even though the video shared without his consent was filmed in and posted online from a different province.
-
Ducklings rescued from storm drain in Surrey, B.C.
A brood of ducklings made for an unusual rescue call in South Surrey Tuesday morning.
-
Vancouver councillors pushing mayor to keep promise to plant 100,000 new trees
Two Vancouver councillors want the city to plant more street trees to help protect people from extreme heat, noting that the mayor and his governing majority campaigned on a promise to plant 100,000 additional trees.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. has jurisdiction in intimate image case even though video was made out of province: tribunal
A man was able to seek recourse under B.C.'s Intimate Images Protection Act even though the video shared without his consent was filmed in and posted online from a different province.
-
Federal court judge finds minister took too long in case of B.C.'s endangered spotted owl
A judge has sided with a British Columbia group that argued the federal environment minister took too long by waiting more than eight months to recommend an emergency protection order for the endangered northern spotted owl.
-
No wrongdoing by police after B.C. driver shot, killed: IIO
B.C.'s police watchdog has determined there was no wrongdoing by an officer after a driver was shot and killed in Creston.
Kelowna
-
93-year-old woman pushed into path of moving bus: Penticton RCMP
Mounties in Penticton, B.C., say an elderly woman was assaulted while stepping off of a transit bus last week.
-
Firefighters quickly extinguish Okanagan Falls brushfire
Firefighters made quick work of a brushfire at a farm in Okanagan Falls, B.C., on Saturday afternoon.
-
B.C. bookkeeper gets 6 years in prison for defrauding over $1M from employer
The former bookkeeper for a Kelowna, B.C.-based company has been handed a six-year prison sentence for defrauding more than $1 million from her employer.
N.L.
-
United flight to Paris diverts to Newfoundland, passengers forced to sleep on benches and floor
Border agents in Gander, N.L., were unavailable or unwilling to process passengers on a diverted flight from Washington to Paris early Monday.
-
N.L. launching disability benefit to top up federal program and create basic income
The government of Newfoundland and Labrador is launching a disability benefit that will top up the federal government's recently announced aid program.
-
Newfoundland is being sieged by heavy fog, and travellers are paying the price
A thick and heavy fog has been laying siege to the skies over St. John’s, and drawing a heavy toll from some airplane passengers who’ve seen their travel plans pummelled with no end in sight.
Northern Ontario
-
'Nothing a little duct tape won't fix': Bear breaks into northern Ont. woman's car, destroys interior before taking nap
Car break-ins plague Canadians across the country, but instead of worrying about theft, a northern Ontario woman is cleaning up a big mess that she says will not be covered by insurance after a black bear broke into her Honda Civic and took a nap.
-
'We don’t have a favourite': Rival Sturgeon Falls chip stands that serve up friendly competition now both up for sale
Two competing chip stands in Sturgeon Falls located across the street from each other are both up for sale for more than a $1 million each.
-
Timmins police warn of fake missing person post on social media
Police in Timmins are warning the public about sharing misinformation online after finding a fake social media post about a missing teen.
Barrie
-
Frustrated & disheartened: Barrie bistro owner closes up shop amid series of break-ins
The owner of a downtown Barrie business targeted by multiple break-ins, thefts and vandalism is closing up shop.
-
One person seriously injured in collision with transport truck in Barrie
One person was seriously injured in a collision involving a transport truck and a car in Barrie.
-
Emotions run high in Barrie courtroom at sentencing for man involved in teen's death
The father of a 17-year-old Barrie boy who was lured out of his home and shot to death in 2021 spoke in court on Tuesday at the sentencing hearing for one of the young men who pleaded guilty in the case, describing the nightmare he has lived since finding his son's lifeless body.
Kitchener
-
Waitlist worry at University of Guelph: What the school has to say about rising enrollment
The University of Guelph is responding to concerns about their residence waitlist and complaints that international students are to blame.
-
Two dogs found abandoned and badly injured in Cambridge
Two dogs are now in the care of a local shelter after they were found severely injured in Cambridge.
-
Kitchener, Ont. woman says too much red tape around tiny homes
A Kitchener, Ont. woman wants to install a tiny home in her backyard but she keeps running into red tape.
London
-
'It’s scary': Neighbours wonder circumstances surrounding suspicious death in London
London, Ont. police are investigating a ‘suspicious death’ in a residential neighbourhood in the west end of the city.
-
'Something was wrong': Two witnesses testify at Boris Panovski retrial
Jeffery Haggis told the court that he was one of the organizers of a bird dog competition at the Hullett Marsh, north of Clinton, Ont., on Sept. 13, 2014.
-
INEOS Styrolution to close its Sarnia facility
A Sarnia plastics plant accused of emitting elevated levels of benzene into the environment is shutting down by June of 2026.