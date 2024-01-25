Manitoba highway closed after serious motor vehicle collision: Mounties

A provincial highway is closed after a serious motor vehicle collision in southeast Manitoba.

According to officials, Stonewall RCMP were on scene Thursday morning of the crash on Manitoba Highway 6 in the RM of Woodlands.

Stonewall #rcmpmb are currently at the scene of a serious motor vehicle collision on #MBHwy6 in the RM of Woodlands. The highway is closed in both directions from #Rd323 to #Rd411. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/fiKJ7vJpxP — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) January 25, 2024

Mounties say the highway is closed in both directions from PR 323 to PR 411.

The public is asked to avoid the area.