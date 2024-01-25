WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

Manitoba highway closed after serious motor vehicle collision: Mounties

An RCMP badge is seen in this undated file photo. An RCMP badge is seen in this undated file photo.
Share

A provincial highway is closed after a serious motor vehicle collision in southeast Manitoba.

According to officials, Stonewall RCMP were on scene Thursday morning of the crash on Manitoba Highway 6 in the RM of Woodlands.

Mounties say the highway is closed in both directions from PR 323 to PR 411.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News