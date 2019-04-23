

CTV Winnipeg





A father and one of his two sons who were taken to hospital in critical condition along with another son following an incident at a pool Sunday have died, according to the president of the Hindu Society of Manitoba.

The society has started an online fundraiser for the family and said the father who died, Ram Nivash Misra was the sole provider.

He came to Winnipeg from India seven months ago, followed by his wife and sons, aged 10 and 11, just over a month ago.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to the Courts of St. James on Ronald Street shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday, and paramedics provided emergency care before taking the boys and their father to hospital in critical condition.

On Tuesday after the father died, Ajay Pandey, the president of the Hindu Society of Manitoba, had told CTV News it was unlikely the boys would recover from the incident.

On Wednesday CTV learned one of the boys had also passed away.

Donations for the family are being collected through a GoFundMe.