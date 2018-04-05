

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP said officers have concluded their investigation into the deaths of a father and son found dead in Steinbach Saturday and the family is asking for privacy “as they deal with this tragedy.”

On Thursday, police said both men, a 54-year-old victim and a 25-year-old, died of injuries from firearms, and no further information will be released.

READ MORE: Father and son found dead in Steinbach 'suspicious' say RCMP

On Sunday, the Mounties said they were not searching for anyone else in connection with the deaths.