

CTV Winnipeg





This past February was the second deadliest February on Manitoba roads in the last two decades, according to Manitoba Public Insurance.

MPI said nine fatalities were reported last month. In January, there were four.

It said the total number of road fatalities this year is nearly three times higher than the same time last year.

A full analysis of the crashes is still underway, but MPI says almost half of the collisions involved impaired driving, and many weren't wearing seatbelts.