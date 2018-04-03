Three months ago Albert Algera was hit with a $300 dollar bill at the garage to fix damage on his truck.

"Parts break, things like that and you're left to repair that on your own," said Algera.

He blames it on the condition of Winnipeg streets, including major roads.

"They're all worn out; they've been neglected for so long," said Algera.

Last July, city council requested tens of millions of dollars in federal infrastructure funds be used to fix regional roads. The hitch — the province had to sign off first. On top of that, there was a deadline for all of this to happen, March 31.

Now Mayor Brian Bowman says it appears the Pallister government got the ask in under the wire.

"My understanding is the province did communicate to the federal government before the deadline," said Bowman.

Bowman says the amount of federal funding for the city could be as high as $170 million dollars.

"I'm looking forward to when we're able to make public and know for certain what the dollar amount will be," said Bowman.

Premier Brian Pallister confirms Ottawa has received the application.

"We're going to make progress on the file," said Pallister.

But Pallister says the request was never $170 million dollars. He says it's actually less than $120 million dollars and the city isn't getting all of the money.

"The bulk of it is for the City of Winnipeg, but we have some other, I'll call them public safety projects around the province we have to prioritize that are very important. They'll be more — stay tuned," said Pallister.

A spokesperson for the federal infrastructure minister also confirms the department has the request and it is being reviewed.

No matter what happens between the three levels of government, Albert Algera just wants his ride smoothed over.

"We gotta fix the roads, just get that done," said Algera.