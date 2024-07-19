Federal Conservatives name candidate for Elmwood-Transcona

The federal Conservatives have named their candidate for the Elmwood-Transcona byelection.

On Friday, the party announced Colin Reynolds will be representing the Conservatives on the ballot.

In a video posted online, Reynolds – a construction electrician and "proud" union member – said he grew up in Valley Gardens and is the "common sense" candidate for the area.

"Jagmeet Singh and Justin Trudeau's costly coalition does not represent union workers like me," said Reynolds. "Thanks to the NDP and Liberals in Ottawa, everything is more expensive, and crime and chaos run rampant in Winnipeg streets. Enough is enough."

He said he supports Pierre Poilievre and his plan for the country.

The seat was left vacant after NDP MP Daniel Blaikie resigned to go work for the Manitoba NDP government.

The NDP has since named Leila Dance, the executive director of Transcona BIZ, as their candidate.

The federal Liberals have yet to name a candidate. A date for the byelection has not been announced.